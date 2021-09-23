Minnesota Drought Conditions Improving

U.S. Drought Monitor - 9-23-21

UNDATED -- Recent rainfall has significantly improved the drought conditions in central Minnesota over the last week.

The tri-county area has been upgraded from severe drought to moderate drought status.

Get our free mobile app

Parts of northern Minnesota remain in extreme drought, but the U.S. Drought Monitor maps show only pockets of extreme drought when just a week ago nearly the entire swath of northern Minnesota was in extreme drought and the Red Lake area was in exceptional drought.

All of southern Minnesota is classified either as in a moderate drought, abnormally dry, or no drought conditions listed.

 

20 Things the World Should Thank Minnesota For

 

Bucket List Attractions in Minnesota - Must Sees

 

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

Filed Under: drought update
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top