Fall color change is picking up speed across most of the state, with the St. Cloud area approaching halfway to peak colors according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Even most of the northern part of the state has a way to go, but if you can't wait -- here's a map of where they'll be at their best.

State tree experts are anticipating less vibrant leaf colors this autumn due to Minnesota's extreme drought, and also expect the leaves to fall from branches faster this year too. The lack of precipitation has caused stress on trees in Minnesota, causing them to struggle to retain moisture.

Enjoy the sights and share be sure to your pictures with us.

