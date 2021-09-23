St. Cloud Council to Consider TIF District for Grocery Warehouse

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud city council will consider a Tax Increment Financing District for that large grocery warehouse project going into the I-94 business park. The council is holding a public hearing at their meeting on Monday night.

Phase one of the project includes the construction of a 330,000 square foot fresh and frozen warehouse center to be built by Midwest Real Estate Holdings, LLC and then leased to Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

Phase one will create at least 114 full-time jobs with wages ranging from $15 to $20 an hour.

The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority is requesting the TIF district because the project will increase employment and enhance the tax base by an estimated $9 million.

The project also has the potential for a phase two which would include a building addition of 470,000 square feet.

Earlier this month the St. Cloud city council approved a rezoning request for the project which was necessary due to the height of the building.

This project is a partnership with Coborns, Inc.

The company expects to create more than 400 jobs locally when complete.