The Lynx lost 89-79 to Seattle in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals in Florida. The Lynx were led by Damiris Dantas with 23 points and Odyssey Sims added 18 points. Seattle was led by Jewell Lloyd with 29 points. Seattle leads the best of 5 series 2 games to none. Game 3 is Sunday at 2pm.

