SCTCC Baseball Weekend Recap

SCTCC Athletics

The Cyclones played host to Northland Community and Technical College for a four game series at Dick Putz field. The Cyclones did defeat the Pioneers two marathon games, there were fifty-one total runs scored.

SCTCC CYCLONES 15 NORTHLAND CTC PIONEERS 8

The Cyclones collected including a pair of home runs and a double. Lefty Hunter Malachek from Maple Lake High School started on the mound, he threw five innings. Hunter gave up four hits, surrendered three runs, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts to earn the win. Right hander Benjamin Negron Declet from the Christian Military Academy of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico gave up three hits, surrendered four runs and he issued one walk. Lefty Michael Ulland from Champlin Park High School threw 2/3 of a inning, he gave one hit and he issued one walk. Righty Yadiel Rolon from Manuel Cruz Madeira of Ciara, Puerto Rico threw 1 1/3 inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones collected twelve hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. Daniel Mendoza from Colegio San Angel David of San Juan, Puerto Rico had a big game. Daniel went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s. Logan Aleshire from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1 for 4 with a home run for a pair of RBI’s and he earned a walk. Jordan Mercado from Mater Lakes Academy of Miramar, Florida had a good game, he went 2 for 2, for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch. Joselito Baez Jr from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida went 2 for 3, had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch for two RBI’s. Will Funk from Sauk Centre High School went 2 for 4 with a double for 2 RBI’s, a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch. Gabriel Romero Reagan/Doral High School of Hialeah, Florida went 1 for 4 for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Nathan Pereira of Westwood Christian of Miami, Florida went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Cole Wellmann from New Ulm High School went 1 for 1 with a pair of walks and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Blommer from St. Cloud Apollo High scored a run in a couresty runner roll. Luis Perez from Angel de La Guarda of Puerto Rico earned a walk and Bryan Ferreira from Everglades High School of Hialeah, Florida earned a walk.

The Pioneers starting pitcher Vince Spicuza was their pitcher of record. They were led by Joel Trevion, he went 3 for 3 with a home run for 3 RBI’s and Joshua Rivera went 2 for 3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Kristopher Gonzalez went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Cody Holm went 1 for 3 for a RBI.

SCTCC CYLCONES 18 NORTHLAND CTC PIONEERS 10

The Cyclones collected eight hits, including three home runs and a double. Right hander, Brad White from Alief Hastings High School of Houston, Texas started on the mound. Brad threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up 4 hits, surrendered six runs, issued two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Sophomore Ben Negron Declet threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Right hander, Cordell Lazer from Sauk Rapids High School threw two innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, surrendered two runs, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones collected eights hits along with numerous miscues by the Pioneers, this included three home runs and a pair of doubles. The Cyclones freshman center fielder, Will Funk had an awesome game. He went 4 for 4 with three home runs for nine RBI’s, he earned a walk and one sacrifice bunt. Sophomore Logan Aleshire went 1 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he earned a walk. Freshman Jordan Mercado earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Freshman Joselito Baez Jr had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Edmanuelly Gomez from Republic of Costa Rica High School of Caguas, Pedro Rico went 1 for 3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Sophomore Cole Wellmann went 1 for 3 and Zac Ostendorf from Paynesville High School went 1 for 1. Carlos Gomez from Juan Cristomo Falcon of Barcelona, Venezuela was credited with a RBI. Nathan Pereira from Westwood Christian of Miami, Florida earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Freshman Tanner Blommer scored a pair of runs. Emilio Ferrer from City of Hialeah Educational Academy of Hialeah, Florida scored a run and Nicolas Doig from CSLR of Winnipeg, Manitoba scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher Cody Horn was their pitcher of record. They were led on offense by: Kristopher Gonzales, he went 2 for 4 with home run for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Joe Trevion went 1 for 2 with a home run for 2 RBI’s, he earned a two walks, was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Walter Matos went 1 for 5 with a double for a RBI and Joshua Columba went 1 for 2 with a double, he earned three walks and he scored two runs.

Saturday April 20 th

SCTCC CYCLONES 11 NORTHLAND CTC PIONEERS 3

The Cyclones collected thirteens hits including a pair of home runs to give a early lead to work with. Right hander, Ronaldo Fernandez from Hialeah High School of Florida started on the mound. He threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Right hander, Austin Gohl from Sartell-St. Stephen High School threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Right hander, Grant Ludwig from Paynesville High School threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. Lefty, Michael Ulland threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Cyclones were led b a huge grand slam by sophomore Carlos Gomez from Juan Crisotomo Falcon of Barcelona, Venezuela. Carlos entered the game late at catcher, he handled just one at bat in the top of seventh, where he crushed one for a grand slam. Sophomore Cole Wellman from New Ulm High School went 2 for 3 with a home run. Sophomore, Nathan Pereira from Westwood Christian of Miami, Florida wet 2 for 3 with a RBI and he scored a run. Freshman Will Funk from Sauk Centre High School continued his hot hitting, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI. Freshman Joselito Baez from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida went 1 for 4 with a RBI. Freshman Daniel Mendoza from Colegio San Angel David San Juan, Puerto Rico had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Freshman Jordan Mercado of Mater Lakes Academy of Miramar, Florida went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Sophomore Logan Aleshire from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Freshman, Tanner Blommer from St. Cloud Apollo scored a pair of runs.

The Pioneers, Enoc Rodriguez was their starting pitcher and their pitcher of record. The offense was led by: Kristopher Gonzalez, he went 3 for 4 with a RBI. Walter Matos went 1 for 4 with a double and Joshua Columba went 1 for 4 with a double.

SCTCC CYCLONES 8 NORTHLAND CTC PIONEERS 5

The Cyclones collected thirteen hits, including three home runs and a double. Right hander, Joselito Baez Jr started on the mound, he struggled with his control, he threw 2/3 of an inning. He issued four walks and surrendered three runs. Right hander,Cole Wellmann threw six innings in relief to earn the win. He scattered three hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones were led by their center fielder, Will Funk, as he continued to swing a hot bat. He went 4 for 5 with a home run and a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Third baseman Logan Aleshire went 2 for 3 with a home run and a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch. First baseman, Daniel Mendoza went 1 for 4 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Catcher Carlos Gomez went 2 for 4 for a RBI and right fielder Hunter Malachek went 1 for 3 for a RBI. DH Leo Gonzalez went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. The Cyclones left fielder, Gabriel Romero, went 1 for 4 and pinch hitter Zac Ostendorf went 1 for 1 and he scored a run. Shortstop Jordan Mercado was credited with a sacrifice fly and second baseman, Nathan Pereira earned a walk. Infielder Brady Burgau was credited for a RBI on a fielder’s choice and outfielder Tanner Blommer scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher, Jatdiel Sosa was their pitcher of record. They were led by: Jose Hernandez, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Joshua Columba went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Walter Matos went 1 for 4 and he scored a run.

UPCOMING GAMES FOR THE CYCLONES:

Tuesday April 23 rd

Cyclones @ Central Lakes Community College of Brainerd (DH) (2:00/4:00)

Saturday April 27 th

Cyclones @ Minnesota State CTC Spartans (DH) (1:00/3:00)

Sunday April 28 th

Minnesota State CTC Spartans @ Cyclones (FABER) (DH) (1:00/3:00)