SCTCC Baseball Update

SCTCC CYCLONES 3 ROCHESTER COMMUNITY TC YELLOWJACKETS 1

The Cyclones picked up a big win over the Yellow Jackets. They did collect seven timely hits to give their pitcher great support. Carter Dox, a freshman from Aitkin High School started on the mound for the Cyclones. He threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts, he did earn the win. Christian Lessman a freshmen from New London-Spicer High School threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

A lefty, freshman Sam Ochoa from Oak Forest, Illinois threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit.

The Cyclones were led on offense by freshman, Drew Beier from Foley High School. He went 1 for 3 with a big triple for two huge RBI’s and he earned a walk. Jake Fietz the Cyclones DH, a freshman from DePere, Wisconsin went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Michael Solis a sophomore from Gregory, Texas went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice and he was hit by a pitch. Jackson Peter a freshman from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa earned a walk and he scored a run and Marcus Cantu a sophomore form Corpus Christi, Texas earned a walk.

The Yellowjackets starting pitcher T. Palmer Michelson threw 2 innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Simson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits. They were led on offense by Skota Sawamura went 2 for 3 for a RBI, Ryan Roby went 1 for 3 with a walk, Chris Rivera went 1 for 1 and Cade Hunkle went 1 for