SCTCC Baseball Update

HIBBING COMMUNITY COLLEGE CARDINALS vs. ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES

The Cyclones swept a pair of doubleheaders from their rival the Hibbing Community College Cardinals.

SCTCC CYCLONES 12 HIBBING CC CARDINALS 3

(Game No. 1 Friday April 2nd)

The Cyclones starting pitcher, a sophomore right hander, Tanner Blommer from St. Cloud Apollo High School threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four 4 hits, 3 runs, issued 1 walk and he recorded 9 strikeouts. Jared Flint a freshman lefty from Phoenix, Arizona threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The Cyclones offense collected eleven hits, led by Marcus Cantu, a sophomore from Corpus Christi, Texas, He went 3 for 4 for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run. Carter Beck a freshman from East Grand Forks High School went 2 for 2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Beier a freshman from Foley High School went 2 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Dylan Kaskamp a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Seek Haas a freshman from Easton, Colorado went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Peter a freshman from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Brandon Puig a freshman from Hialeah, Florida had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Eric Holloman a sophomore from Mounds View High School earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Keith Harden a freshman from Ruskin, Florida went 1 for 1 and Joel Torres Rivera a freshman from Aibonito, Puerto Rico scored a run.

The Cardinals pitcher of record was Gavin Constantine. They were led on offense by Carter Pickard, he went 2 for 3 with a home run for 2 RBI’s. Robert Rodriguez went 1 for 3 with a home run, Hunter Herpel went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Caden Wills went 1 for 2.

SCTCC CYCLONES 9 HIBBING CC CARDINALS 5

(Game No. 2 Friday April 2nd)

The Cyclones pounded out 13 hits to give their pitchers good support. Sam Boysen, a freshman right hander from John Marshall High School started. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, 3 runs, 4 walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Gavin Wolff a freshmen lefty from Annandale High School threw 3 1/3 innings to close it out. He gave up 3 hits and he recorded 5 strikeouts.

The Cyclones were led on offense by their left fielder Zeek Haas. He went 3 for 4 for two RBI’s, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Jackson Peter the Cyclones third baseman went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp the Cyclones second baseman went 2 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs. Keith Harden the Cyclones outfielder went 2 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Michael Solis the Cyclones catcher went 2 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Marcus Cantu the Cyclones first baseman went 2 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Eric Holloman the Cyclones shortstop went 1 for 5 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Drew Beier the Cyclones right fielder was credited with 2 RBI’s, who as hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Beck a Cyclone outfielder was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases.

The Cardinals relief pitcher, Jose Figueroa threw 4 innings, he gave up 4 hits, 2 walks and he recorded 4 strikeouts. Levi Sweere threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up 5 hits, 2 walks and 5 runs. The Cardinals were led on offense by Robert Rodriguez, he went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles for 2 RBI’s. Jake Miller went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Cory Wolters went 1 for 3 with a double. Hunter Herpel went 3 for 4 and he scored 2 runs and Yadied Baez had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Carter Pickard was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Kazdion Mount earned a pair of walk and he scored a run.

SCTCC CYCLONES 11 HIBBING CC CARDINALS 0

(5 Innings)

(Game No. #1 Saturday April 3rd)

The Cyclones out hit the Cardinals to give their pitcher strong support.

Starting pitcher Grady Fuchs, a freshman from Paynesville High School, threw five innings to earn the win. He scattered 5 hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded 3 strikeouts.

The Cyclones were led on offense by Erik Holloman, Cyclones sophomore shortstop went 2 for 3 with a double, he scored 3 runs and he had a stolen base. Marcus Cantu, Cyclones first baseman went 1 for 2 for 2 RBI’s, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Jackson Peter the Cyclones third baseman went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice bunt for 2 RBI’s. Anthony Rodriguez their second baseman went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Zeek Hass their left fielder went 1 for 2 for 2 RBI’s, he scored a run, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Will Funk, center fielder, went 1 for 1, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp the DH earned 2 walks and he had a stolen base. Carter Beck their right fielder, earned a pair of walks. Brandon Puig, the Cyclones catcher earned a walk, Carson Geislinger a freshman from Eden Valley-Watkins High School, Nick Allen a freshman from Duluth East High School and Joel Rivera all scored runs as pinch runners.

The Cardinals pitcher of record Ryan Vondracek threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. They were led on offense by Hunter Herpel, he went 2 for 3 and Carter Pickard went 1 for 3 and a stolen base. Yadied Baez went 1 for 1 and he earned a walk and Robert Rodriquez went 1 for 2 with a walk.

SCTCC CYCLONES 6 HIBBING CC CARDINALS 2

(Game No. #2 Saturday April 3rd)

The Cyclones made a sweep of four games with the Cardinals behind the good pitching efforts by Dylan Haskamp, a sophomore right hander from Sauk Centre High School. He threw 6 innings, gave up 3 hits, two runs, issued four walks and he recorded 4 strikeouts. Sam Ochoa a freshman lefty from Oak Forest, Illinois threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by a pair of home runs, Eric Holloman, sophomore from Mounds View High School went 2 for 2 with a home run, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. Michael Solis a 5’5” sophomore from Gregory, Texas went 1 for 2 with a home run for two big RBI’s, he scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. His home run was nearly a 400’ shot to straight away center field. Marcus Cantu, DH a sophomore right hander went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI. Zeke Hass a freshman from Eaton, Colorado went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Peter 6’2” freshman went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lefty freshman, Drew Beier earned a pair of walks.

The starting pitcher Kazdion Mount, threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts, he was the pitcher of record. Gavin Constantine threw the final inning in relief, he gave two this, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. They were led on offense by Yadie Baez, he went 1 for 2 with a double and he scored a run. Sean Bonner went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Carter Pickard went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt. Jake Miller was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice and Caden Willis earned a pair of walks.

CYCLONES NEXT GAMES;

Wednesday April 7th

@ Putz

Anoka-Ramsey Golden Rams

2:00/4:00