SCTCC Baseball Update

The Cyclones split a double header with Niagara County Community College from Sanborn, New York. The Thunder defeated the Cyclones 4-1 in the first game and in the second game the Cyclones come from behind to earn 6-5 win over the Thunder. The Cyclones now sport a 7-2 record with two games left on their spring trip.

NIAGARA COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE THUNDER 4 SCTCC CYCLONES 1

(Wednesday March 11th )

The Thunder collected nine hits, to give their pitchers good support. Erik Johnson started on the mound for the Thunder, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued three walks, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Zach Laplander threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Thunder’s offense was led by Bryce Moore, he went 3 for 3 for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Andrew Fairbrother went 3 for 3 for one RBI, Cal Brazier went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Cole Lashowski went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Cyclones starting pitcher Daniel Lianas a freshman from West Allis Central High School of Milwaukee, Wisconsin threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, four runs, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Cordell Lazer a sophomore from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School threw two innings in relief. He gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The offense was led by Will Funk a sophomore, he went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Erik Holloman a sophomore went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored their lone run. Drew Beier a freshman went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Josh Malashock a sophomore went 1 for 3. Brandon Puig a sophomore went 1 for 3 and Elvis Farina Jr a freshman earned a walk.

SCTCC CYLONES 6 NIAGARA COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE THUNDER 5

(Wednesday March 11th)

The Cyclone come from behind with a big rally in the top of the 7th, as they put up three runs on the board. The Cyclones starting pitcher, sophomore right hand Tanner Blommer of St. Cloud Apollo High School threw four innings. He gave up four hits, issued one walk, five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Sophomore right hander, Grant Ludwig threw thew innings in relief, he gave up two hits. Freshman right hander Jorden Rauch from West AllisCentral High School of Milwaukee, Wisconsin threw the final earning to earn the win, he recorded one big strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Josh Malashock from Cherry Creek High School of Greenwood Village, Colorado went 2 for 4 with three big RBI’s. Will Funk a Sauk Centre High School graduate went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored one run. Luis Ramos a freshman went 1 for 3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Frank Fernandez a freshman from Keys Gate Charter School of Homestead, Florida went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Drew Beier a Foley High School graduate went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Erik Holloman a Mounds View High School graduate earned a walk and Elvis Farnina Jr a graduate from Oakleaf High School of Orange Park, Florida earned a walk.

The Thunders starting pitcher was Chad Gartland, he threw 5 2/3 innings, Matt Carden was the pitcher of record. They were led on offense by Cal Brazier, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Raymond Specht went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice for a RBI and Nick Spyropoulas went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Cole Laskowski went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Casey Gillis went 1 for 4 and he scored a run.

The Cyclones earned two more wins on their spring trip with some good offensive production. They defeated the Prairie State College Pioneers of Chicago Heights, Illinois 15-8. In the second game they defeated the Brooklyn Avengers of Brooklyn, New York, in just six innings, as the Cyclones put up five runs in the sixth inning. They have now built a 9-3 record thus far, as they completed their spring trip on a very successful note.

SCTCC CYCLONES 15 PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE PIONEERS 8

(Thursday March 12th)

The Cyclones were done early but they did come back with a couple of big rallies. Sam Ochoa a freshmen from Oak Forest High school of Illinois started on the mound. He threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs and he issued three walks. Cordell Lazer a sophomore from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Roubidoux a sophomore from Gateway Christian of Memphis, Tennessee he threw 1 2/3 innings of relief, he gave up one hit.

The Cyclones shortstop was one of the offensive leader, Eric Holloman from Mounds View High School went 3 for 5 with a home run for three RBI’s. Left fielder Jake Fietz of DePere High School of Wisconsin went 4 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored three runs. Right fielder Drew Beier from Foley High School went 3 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Second baseman Anthony Rodriguez from TERRA Institute of Miami, Florida went 2 for 3 for four RBI’s, he scored a run and he had a sacrifice. Third baseman Luis Ramos went 3 for 4 for a RBI and he scored three runs. Center Fielder Will Funk from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 4 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. First baseman Josh Malashock from Cherry Creek High School of Greenwood Village, Colorado went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice for a RBI and he scored a run. Designated hitter Keith Harden from Lenard High School of Ruskin, Florida went 1 for 3 with a home run. Catcher Jaylen Vaughn Winona High School earned a walk and pinch runner Nick Allen East High School of Duluth scored one run.

The Pioneers starting and pitcher of record was Jimmy Rizza. Their offensive leaders were Josh Gaines, he went 1 for 3 with home run for three RBI’s and he earned a walk and scored a pair of runs. Parker Sutton went 2 for 3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Jimmy Boylan went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jake Vanderoude went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Nick Swanson went 2 for 2.

SCTCC CYCLONES 12 BROOKLYN AVENGERS 2 (6 Innings)

(Thursday March 12th)

The Cyclones collected eleven hits to give their pitcher right handed freshman from Oak Creek High School of Wisconsin threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, two runs and he record eight strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense collected eleven hits, led by sophomore Will Funk, he went 2 for 5 for four RBI’s and he scored one run. Sophomore Brandon Puig went 3 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored three runs. Freshman Carter Beck went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he had a sacrifice. Sophomore Josh Malashock went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned walk and he scored one run. Freshman Anthony Rodriguez went 2 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Freshman Drew Beier had a sacrifice for a RBI and he scored one run. Freshman Luis Ramos went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a one run. Sophomore Eric Holloman scored a run and freshman Darnavus Martin earned a walk.

The Avengers Amfernee Fernandez started and he was the pitcher of record. They were led on offense by, Angel Estervez, he went 2 for 3, Keith Hernandez went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Michael Gerez went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Eusebio Dilone went 1 for 3 and Luis Cordero went 1 for 3.