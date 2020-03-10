SCTCC Baseball Update

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones played a series of games in Florida against teams from around the country. Roger Mischke provides a recap of the action.

SCTCC CYCLONES 20 RHODE ISLAND CC 2

(Thursday March 5th)

The Cyclones collected fifteen hits in their big six inning win over the Rhode Island CC. Right handed sophomore Tanner Blommer from St. Cloud Apollo High School threw four innings to earned the win. Right handed sophomore Eli Backes threw two innings to close the game out.

They were led on offense by Will Funk a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School, he went 1 for3 with a triple for four RBI’s and Carter Beck a freshman from East Grand Forks High School went 2 for 3 with a triple for two RBI’s. Eric Holloman a sophomore from Mounds View HIgh School went 5 for 5 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Josh Malashock a sophomore from Cherry Creek High School of Greenwood Village, Colorado went 1 for 3 with a triple for two RBI’s. Frank Fernandez a freshman from Keys Gate Charter School of Homestead, Florida went 1 for 2 with a double for three RBI’s. Joe Pennertz Jr a freshman from Litchfield High School went 1 for 2 for a pair of RBI’s and Elvis Farina Jr a freshman from Oakleaf High School of Orange Park, Florida went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Jake Fietz a freshman from De Pere High School of Wisconsin went 1 for 4 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Eddie Torres a sophomore from Antonio Lucretia Vocational High School of Barcelona, Puerto Rico went 1 for 2 and Jordan Rauch a freshman from West Allis Central High School of Milwaukee, Wisconsin went 1 for 2. Drew Beier a freshman from Foley High School went 2 for 3, he earned three walks and he had a stolen base. Luis Ramos a freshman was credited with a RBI, Jayden Vaughn a freshman from Winona High School was credited with a RBI and Anthony Rodriguez a freshman from TERRA Institute of Miami, Florida went 1 for 2.

FREDERICK CC 7 SCTCC 6

(Friday March 6th)

The Cyclones were defeated by Frederick CC, they had ten timely hits, including a home run and a three doubles. Matt Parson was their starting pitcher, he threw four innings. Max Canon threw three innings in relief to earn the win. Priamo Lozada went 2 for 4 with two doubles for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Justin Acal went 1 for 3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Jacob Wetzel went 2 for 3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Schofield went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nicco German went 1 for 4 or a RBI and he scored one run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher Sam Boysen a freshman from John Marshall High School of Rochester threw 1 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Grant Ludwig a sophomore from Paynesville High School threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jorden Rauch a freshman from West Allis Central High School of Milwaukee, Wisconsin threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued a pair of walks, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Erik Holloman a sophomore from Mounds View High School. He went 1 for 4 for a pair of RBI’s. Luis Ramos a freshman went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he had two stolen bases. Drew Beier a freshman from Foley High School went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Keith Harden a freshman from Lenard High School of Ruskin, Florida went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Josh Malashock a sophomore from Cherry Creek High School of Greenwood Village, Colorado earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Fietz a freshman from De Pere High School of Wisconsin earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Puig a sophomore from City of Hialeah Educational Academy of Florida was credited with a sacrifice and he scored one run.

FREDERICK CC 5 SCTCC 0

(Friday March 6th)

The Cyclones ran into a very tough pitcher, Riley Grant, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued two walks and he recorded an unbelievable number of strikeouts, sixteen. Kyle Schofield went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s and Priamo Lozano went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brody Neveker went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored one run. Brett Stallings went 1 for 2 and he scored a run and Andrew Canado went 1 for 2.

The Cyclones staring pitcher right handed freshman Cade Pisca form Oak Creek High School of Wisconsin threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, issued three walks, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Freshman lefty, Sam Ochoa from Oak Forest High School of Illinois threw 2/3 of one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. A right hand sophomore Cardell Lazer of Sauk Rapids-Rice High School thew 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he recored one strikeout.

The Cyclones Darnavus Martin from Deerfield Beach High School of Florida went 1 for 3 and Anthony Rodrigues from TERRA Institute from Miami, Florida went 1 for 3. Erik Holloman from Mounds View High School earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Josh Malashock from Cherry Creek High School of Colorado earned a walk.

SCTCC 5 PENN STATE BRANDYWINE 3

(Saturday March 7th)

The Cyclones collected a dozen hits to give their pitching staff a great deal of support in their win over Penn State Brandywine. Lefty Jared Flint started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up fives hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Right handed sophomore Eli Backes threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Right hander Cordell Lazer threw one innings to close the game out, he earned a save.

The Cyclones leading hitters were freshman Frank Fernandez went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Freshman Jordan Rauch went 1 for 4 with a home run and Freshman Elvis Farina Jr went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he earned a walk. Freshman Joe Pennertz Jr went 2 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Freshman Carter Beck went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and freshman Nick Allen went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Freshman Keith Harden went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Freshman Jaylen Vaughn was credited with a RBI.

The Brandywine pitcher of record was Ricky Palmer, he threw 3 2/3 innings. The leading hitter were Dane Grace, he went 3 for 3, Sean Donahue went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Nick Kutufaris went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run.

SCTCC 12 PENN STATE BRANDYWINE 1 (6 Innings)

(Saturday March 8th)

The Cyclone took advantage of ten walks issued by the Penn State pitching staff and some timely hitting. Sophomore right hander Kyle Roubidoux from Gateway Christian Hight School of Memphis, Tennessee started on the mound for the Cyclones. He threw four innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, one run and he recorded four strikeouts to earn the win. Sophomore right hander Nicolas Doig from CSLR High School of Winnipeg threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by their catcher Jaylen Vaughn, he went 2 for 2 for four big RBI’s and he earned a walk. Third baseman Eddie Torres went 1 for 1 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Second baseman Anthony Rodriguez went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. First baseman Grant Ludwig earned a pair of walks, scored two runs and he was credited with a RBI. DH Tim

Gruis was credited with a RBI and pinch runner Jake Fietz scored a run. Centerfielder Carter Beck went 1 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Shortstop Jorden Rauch earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and left fielder Darnavus Martin earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Brandywine pitcher of record was Kevin Sessa. The leading hitters included: Brian Reynolds, he went 2 for 2 and Joe Hurley went 1 for 3 for a RBI.

STCC CYCLONES 7 VERMILION CC 3

(Sunday March 8th)

The Cyclones collected ten hits including a home run and a double to give the pitcher plenty of support. Right hander from Foley High School, Drew Beier started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued two runs, gave up three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Right hander from Paynesville High School Grant Ludwig, threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Sam Ochoa from Oak Forest High School of Illinois threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Left fielder Jake Fietz from DePere High School of Wisconsin went 1 for 4 with a big two run home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Second baseman Will Funk from Sauk Centre High School went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he had a stolen base. Right hander Drew Beier had a great game from his lead off spot, he went 3 for 4 and he scored a run. Anthony Rodriguez went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice and he scored a run. Carter Beck went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Shortstop Eric Holloman went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Catcher Brandon Puig from City of Hialeah Educational Academy of Florida went 1 for 4. Pinch runner Nick Allen from East High School of Duluth had a stolen base and he scored a run and first baseman Josh Malashock earned a pair of walks.

The Vermilion start pitcher and pitcher of record was Chris Rojas, he threw 5 2/3 innings. Their leading hitters included; Jesse Hohn, he went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and Terren Sugita went 1 for 4 with two RBI’s. Tyler Housey went 2 for 4, Jon Leon went 1 for 3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Max Gausen went 1 for 3.