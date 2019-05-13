SCTCC Baseball Saturday Recap

SCTCC Athletics

The Cyclones defeated the Ridgewater Community College Warriors 13-3 and 3-0 to build their season record to 29-5 and 24 wins in a row.

SCTCC CYCLONES 13 RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS 3

The Cyclones collected sixteen hits, including three extra base hits, two doubles and a home run. Freshman right hander Yadiel Rolon from Manuel Cruz Madeira of Ciara, Puerto Rico threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Freshman lefty, Michael Ulland from Champlin Park High School threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

Leading the Cyclones offense were six players with multi-hit games, their leadoff hitter, shortstop Jordan Mercado had a big game, he went 3 for 5 with a home run for four big RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Second baseman Nathan Pereira had a good game, he went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Left fielder Will Funk had a good game, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Joselito Baez Jr had a good game, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Center fielder Luis Massa went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. First baseman Logan Aleshire went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and catcher Cole Wellmann went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Third baseman Bryan Ferreira went 2 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, DH big Daniel Mendoza went 2 for 3 and courtesy runner Luis Perez scored a pair of runs.

The Warriors starting pitcher and their pitcher of record was Dalton Prielipp. Their offense was led by Josh Soine a New London-Spicer grad, he went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Sheridan Brady was credited with a pair of RBIs’s, Tyler Traphagen went 1 for 3 with a double and Jacob Wiley went 2 for 4 and he scored a run.

SCTCC CYCLONES 3 RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS 0

The Cyclones collected five hits, including a pair of doubles and they got a pair of good pitching performances from a pair of sophomore right handers. Brad White was the Cyclones starting pitcher, he is from Alief Hastings High School of Houston, Texas. He threw six innings, gave up just two hits, issued three walks and he recorded eleven big strikeouts. Benjamin Negron from Christian Military Academy of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico threw thew final inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones were led by Jordan Mercado, he is from Mater Lakes Academy of Miramar, Florida. He went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. 2018 All American Luis Massa from Republic of CR High School of San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Will Funk a Sauk Centre High School grad, went 2 for 3 and Logan Aleshire a St. Cloud Tech High School grad went 1 for 3 with a double. Bryan Ferreira from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida went 1 for 2 and he scored a run and Big Daniel Mendoza from Colegio San Angel David of San Juan, Puerto Rico earned a walk. Joselito Baez Jr from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida earned a walk and Cole Wellmann a New Ulm High School grad earned a walk.

The Warriors starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Dawson Dinsmore. Josh Soine went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk, Jackson Kea went 1 for 2 with a double and he earned a walk and Cole Ritcher earned a walk.