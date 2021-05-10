SCTCC Baseball Recaps

ROCHESTER CC YELLOWJACKETS 4 SCTCC CYCLONES 2

The Yellowjackets handed the Cyclones their second loss of the week, by coming from behind with some late runs. They collected just five hits, but three were timely doubles. Palmer Mickelson started on the mound for the Yellowjackets, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Carlos Ramirez threw two innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Yellowjackets offense was led by Gabe Sepulveda and Steven Shallcross, both went 1 for 3 with a double for an RBI. Isaak Stevens went 1 for 3 with a double and Jovan Marrero-Soto went 1 for 3. Shota Sawamwoe was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Cade Hinkie earned a walk and Chris Rivera scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher Sam Boysen a freshman righty from Rochester John Marshall High School threw 5 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Grant Ludwig a sophomore righty from Paynesville High School threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit.

The Cyclones offense was led by Erik Holloman a sophomore from Mounds View High School went 4 for 4 with a double and Drew Beier a freshman from Foley Hight School went 2 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs. Marcus Cantu a sophomore from Corpus Christi, Texas went 1 for 2 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Will Funk a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 3 with a double. Keith Harden a freshman from Ruskin, Florida went 1 for 1 and Jake Fietz a freshman from DePere, Wisconsin earned a walk.

SCTCC CYCLONES 6 ROCHESTER CC YELLOWJACKETS 2

The Cyclones did come back the second game of their double header to defeat their rivals the Yellowjackets. The Cyclones collected ten hits, including a home run and a double, to give their pitchers good support. Freshman righty from Foley High School started on the mound, Drew Beier. He threw five very good innings, he gave up just three hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts to earned the win. Christian Lessman a freshman righty from New London-Spicer

High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Ochoa a freshman lefty from. Oak Forest, Illinois three the final inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 3 for 4 with a home run for two RBIs. Erik Holloman went 2 for 3 with a double, for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Will Funk went 1 for 4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Marcus Cantu went 1 for 4 for two RBIs. Jake Fietz went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Michel Solis went 1 for 4. Jackson Peter a freshman from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Keith Harden a freshman from Ruskin, Florida went 1 for 4 and Nick Allen a freshman from Duluth East High School scored a run.

The Yellowjackets starting pitcher, Drew Simmons threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Grant Miskimins threw one innings in relief, he recorded a strikeout. Jovanni Gonzales threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit an Brady Nelson threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a hit.

The Yellowjackets offense was led by Gabe Sepulveda, he went 2 for 3 with a home run and Shota Sawamara went 1 for 3 with a home run. Grant Mishimins went 1 for 2 with a double.