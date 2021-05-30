Twins Win, Cyclones Up Before Rain Delay – Sunday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Twins held on to beat Kansas City and tie up the series 1-1 and the action got underway for the St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team at the NJCCA Division III World Series.

- The Twins held off a late push from the Royals to win game two of the weekend series 6-5. Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson each ran in two runs. The MLB also hit an overall total of two million homeruns with one off of Donaldson's bat. J.A. Happ threw five strikeouts and allowed three hits and two runs in the first five innings. The relief squad combined for seven strikeouts, four hits, and three runs. The Twins improve to 21-30 and the Royals fall to 24-26. The series will be decided in game three on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Cyclones faced a rain delay in the first game of their fourth trip to the world series. The game was postponed following the bottom of the third inning with the Cyclones up 3-1 over Niagra County Community College. So far, Will Funk, Brandon Puig, and Anthony Rodriguez have each scored a run for St. Cloud. The game is set to resume with the top of fourth at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.