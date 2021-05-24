SCTCC Baseball Weekend Recap

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team is headed to the national tournament after topping Century College.

CYCLONES 11 ITASCA CC VIKINGS (5 Innings)

The Cyclones defeated their Region 8 rivals the Vikings, backed by fourteen hits, including two doubles and one home run. It was a walk off home run in the bottom of the fifth inning that ended the game on the ten run rule. The Cyclones had six players that had multi-hit games, this gave their starting pitcher solid support. Freshman righty Christian Lessman from New London-Spicer High School threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Brandon Puig, a freshman from Hialeah, Florida, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs. Drew Beier a sophomore from Foley High School went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Marcus Cantu, a sophomore from Corpus Christi, Texas went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two run. Erik Holloman a sophomore from Mounds View High School went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Dylan Haskamp a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Will Funk a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Anthony Rodriguez a freshman from Miami, Florida went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Michael Solis a sophomore from Gregory, Texas was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Vikings starting pitcher Riley Resnick threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Peterson threw two innings, he gave up six hits and four runs. Rafael Perez gave up one hit the walk off home run. Their offense was led by Daniel Wensloff went 1-for-3 with a double and David Morlies went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Jack Dommeyer went 1-for-2 and Alex McBride earned a walk.

CYCLONES 10 CENTURY WOODDUCKS 4

The Cyclones defeated their NJCAA Region XIII rivals the Woodducks, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and solid defense to give their pitchers good support. The Cyclones were down early and came back to tie it and take the lead in the seventh inning. Their starting pitcher, Dylan Haskamp a righty from Sauk Centre High School threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts, to earn the win. Righty Grant Ludwig from Paynesville High School, threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Lefty Sam Ochoa from Oak Forest, Illinois threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Erik Holloman from Mounds View High School went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp from Sauk Centre High School went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Brandon Puig from Hialeah, Florida went 1-for-5 with a inside the park home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Drew Beier from Foley High School went 1-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew played an outstanding game defensively at third base. Marcus Cantu from Corpus Christi, Texas went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jake Fietz from DePere, Wisconsin went 2-for-4. Will Funk from Sauk Centre High School went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Zeke Haas from Eaton, Colorado went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Jackson Peter from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School earned a walk and he scored a run. Michael Solis from Gregory, Texas was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Nick Allen from Duluth East High School had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Woodducks starting pitcher David Van Orth threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jose Santana threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits and three runs. Blake Gulden threw the final 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and four runs.

The Woodducks offense was led by Chris Jacobs, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Xander Paar went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Matt Nunn went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Jackson Bates went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Carter Shook went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Justin Baehler went 1-for-4. Spencer Wright had a sacrifice and he scored a run and Ben Clapp earned a walk.

CENTURY CC WOODDUCKS 8 SCTCC CYLONES 3

The Woodducks defeated their NJCAA Region XIII rivals the Cyclones to force a second game for their ticket to the National tournament. The Woodducks collected thirteen hits, including a pair of triples, two doubles and a home run. This gave their starting pitcher, lefty Isaac Benesh, a St. Cloud Apollo graduate very good support. He threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs, seven walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Matt Wallace closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Woodducks offense was led by Matt Nunn, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Ben Lindquist went 3-for-4 with at triple for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carter Shook went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Jaden Domeier went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Andrew Peters went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run. Chris Jacobs went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice and a stolen base, Brenden McKevitt went 1-for-5 and Nick Dinkel earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher righty Grady Fuchs from Paynesville High School threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Dox a righty from Aitkin High School threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Marcus Cantu he went 2-for-5 with two doubles, for an RBI and he scored a run. Zeke Hass went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Brandon Puig went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned two walks. Jake Fietz went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Michael Solis earned two walks. Keith Harden went 1-for-1 for an RBI and Erik Holloman went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Funk had a sacrifice fly and he earned two walks, Dylan Haskamp earned a walk and he scored a run and Drew Beier earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

SCTCC CYCLONES 8 CENTURY CC WOODDUCKS 2

The Cylcones defeated their rivals the Woodducks to earn their ticket to the national tournament next weekend in Tennessee. They collected twelve hits, including four doubles and a home run. They had eight players collect hits, this gave their pitchers good support. Righty freshman from Foley High School Drew Beier started on the mound, he threw four innings. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Boysen a freshman righty from North St. Paul High School threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued two walks. Chris Lessman a freshman right from New London-Spicer High School threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Grant Ludwig a sophomore righty from Paynesville High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run. Sam Ochoa a lefty freshman from Oak Forest, Illinois threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Dylan Haskamp from Sauk Centre High School went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Zeke Hass from Eaton, Colorado went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Brandon Puig from Hialeah, Florida went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Michael Solis from Gregory, Texas went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jackson Peter from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Will Funk from Sauk Centre High School went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Marcus Cantu from Corpus Christi, Texas went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Erik Holloman from Mounds View High School earned two walks, he was credited for an RBI and he scored tow runs. Drew Beier a freshman from Foley High School went 1-for-5.

MCAC CENTRAL ALL-DIVISION TEAM

Erik Holloman SCTCC Central Division Player of the Year

Gunnar Wicklund Central Lakes

Dylan Haskamp SCTCC

Justin Dykhoff M State - Fergus Falls

Drew Beier SCTCC

Phillip Zynda Central Lakes

Will Funk SCTCC

Hunter Yutrenzka Northland

Christian Rodrigues Northland

Jonathan Lerma Central Lakes

Jason Fischer SCTCC Central Division Coach of the Year

TOURNAMENT NOTES:

Jason Fischer Region Coach of The Year

Erik Holloman Region Player of The Year

Dylan Haskamp Region Tournament MVP