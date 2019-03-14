SCTCC Baseball Recap- Wednesday, March 13th

Courtesy: SCTCC Athletics

The Cyclones actually took two defeats on Tuesday to a very good Erie Kats team from New York. They were ready to head home from Florida, after enjoying the nice weather and a chance to play ten ball games, they went five and five, with one win over the Erie Kats.

ERIE COMMUNITY COLLEGE 16 SCTCC CYCLONES 5

Austin Gohl started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. Eli Backes a freshman from Rocori High School threw 1 2/3 innings in relief and Kelly Grillen from Gateway High School of Florida threw two innings.

The Cyclones collected just five hits, Jordan Mercado went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joselito Baez Jr. Went 1 for 4, earned a walk and he scored a run. Luis Massa went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Zac Ostendorf, a freshman from Paynesville High School went 1 for 1 with a double.

The Kats, Jeremy Torres, started on the mound, he was their pitcher of record. The Kats offense was led by: Dominic Morea, he went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and Kevin Walter went 2 for 4 two RBI’s. Jeresly Cicila went 2 for 5 with a triple for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs and Alex Whipple went 3 or 5 with a home round for two RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks.

ERIE COMMUNITY COLLEGE 9 STCC CYCLONES 7

The Cyclones battled the Kats throughout the game, they collected eleven hits, but were out hit, as the Kats had nine hits. Brad White, a right hander from Alief Hastings High School of Texas started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings. Benjamin Negron Declet, a right hander from Christian Military Academy Puerto Rico threw 3 2/3 innings in relief.

The Cyclones were led on offense by Carlos Gomez a sophomore from U. E. I Juan Crisostomo Falcon, he went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s. Joselito Baez Jr from Everglades High School of Florida, went 1 for 4 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Luis Perez from Angel De la Guarda VZ went 2 for 4 and Luis Massa from Voc Rep Costa Rica Puerto Rico went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Hunter Malachek from Maple Lake High School went 2 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Daniel Mandoza from Juila De Burgos Puerto Rico went 1 for 1 with a double and he earned three walks. Leo Gonzalez from WP Davidison High School Gourghia went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Nathan Pereira from Westwood Christian Florida went 1 for 3 and he scored a run.

The Kats Rob Gruber was their starting pitcher and their pitcher of record. The Kats were led on offense by: Jordan Kowalski, he went 3 for 4 with two doubles for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Mike Flemming went 2 for 3 with a triple for three RBI’s.

Next Up For The Cyclones:

Sunday March 31 st

Itasca Vikings (Home) 3:00