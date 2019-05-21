SCTCC Baseball Falls In Tourney Championship

Courtesy: SCTCC Athletics

The Cyclones split their games with the Century CC Woodducks; they defeated them 6-4 in game one and in the championship game they were defeated in twelve innings 4-3 for the Regional Championship.

STCTC CYCLONES 6 CENTURY CC WOOD DUCKS 4

The Cyclones did get outhit in game one but they did play errorless baseball to give their pitchers good support. Freshman right hander Yadiel Rolon started on the mound, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Sophomore right hander Benjamin Negron Declet threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to preserve the win. He gave up one hit, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

A pair of sophomore’s led the Cyclone’s offense, Luis Massa went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Cole Wellmann went 1 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s. Freshman third baseman Will Funk had a good game, he went 2 for 3 with home run, sacrifice fly, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Sophomore first baseman Logan Aleshire was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice and he earned a walk. Sophomore second baseman Nathan Pereira went 1 for 3 and he was hit by a pitch and freshman right fielder Joselito Baez Jr went 1 for 4. Freshman short stop Jordan Mercado earned a walk and he scored a run and freshman DH Daniel Mendoza earned a walk.

The Wood Ducks starting pitcher Joey Atkinson, a St. Cloud Apollo graduate threw 7 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. The Wood Ducks were led by Brady Zackrison, he went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s and Alex Evenson went 3 for 4, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Erik Swenson went 1 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Peters went 2 for 3 and he earned a walk and Mickey Zeller went 2 for 4 and he scored a run.

CENTURY CC WOOD DUCKS 4 STCTC CYCLONES 3 (12 Innings)

The Cyclones out hit the Wood Ducks but they fell in a twelve inning marathon. Austin Gohl got the start on the mound for SCTCC. He threw ten innings, scattered eleven hits, issued just one walk, he surrendered three runs and recorded eleven strikeouts. Sophomore right hander Benjamin Negron Declet threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he surrendered one run. The Cyclones had four players with mult-hit games, including Joselito Baez Jr, he went 4 for 4, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Luis Massa went 2 for 5 with two doubles for a RBI and he earned a walk. Will Funk went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Nathan Pereira went 2 for 5 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Mercado went 1 for 5 and he earned a walk and Logan Aleshire went 1 for 5 and he earned a walk. Cole Wellmann went 1 for 6, Daniel Mendoza went 1 for 6 and Leo Gonzalez was hit by a pitch.

The Wood Ducks Brendan Knoll started on the mound, he threw eight innings and David VanOrth threw four innings to earn the win. Leaders on offense were: Bob Isenhour went 4 for 6 with two doubles for one RBI, thee stolen bases and he scored two runs. Alex Evenson went 2 for 5 with home run for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Andrew Peters went 1 for 5 with a double and he scored a run and Chad Musser went 1 for 3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Brady Zackrison went 1 for 5 with a stolen base and Erik Swenson went 1 for 6.

The Cyclones ended their season with a very impressive 36-7 record with many freshman coming back. But they will lose a dozen very good sophomores