SCSU’s Perbix, Hentges Begin Olympic Play Thursday

Bejing, China -- The United States Men's Olympic Hockey team will finally start its Olympic run on Thursday of this week.

They will have their first preliminary round game with the host country China. The game will start at 7:10 a.m. central time on Thursday.

Team USA's second preliminary game is on Friday night at 10:10 p.m. central time versus Canada. And their third and final preliminary round game is on Sunday morning at 7:10 central time versus Germany. All three games will be broadcast on the USA Network.

The qualification playoffs start on Tuesday, February 15th.

St. Cloud has a few ties to this year's Olympic Team including two current Huskies playing on Team USA.

Nick Perbix is a 6'4" Defenseman. His hometown is Elk River.

Sam Hentges is a 6'0" Forward. His hometown is New Brighton.

Both men are seniors at St. Cloud State University.

SCSU Head Coach Brett Larson is an assistant coach for Team USA.