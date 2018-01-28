SCSU Women’s Basketball Team Falls to Augustana in OT

SIOUX FALLS -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team came up short Saturday falling to Augustana in overtime 76-74.

Amanda Christianson scored a game-high of 21 points, including the shot that sent the game into overtime. She also recorded six rebounds.

Augustana had five players score in double-figures with three of those players coming off of the bench.

SCSU is 12-7 on the season. The Huskies will face Concordia-St. Paul on Friday night.