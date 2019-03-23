SCSU Splits Double-Header at ESU

The St. Cloud State University softball team went 1-1 in their Friday games at the ESU open in Emporia, Kansas.

The first game against the University of Central Missouri was a rough ride for the Huskies. In the first inning, they fell behind 2-0. They finally scored in the fourth inning, but still trailed 5-2.

They mounted a comeback in the sixth inning, adding two and cutting the deficit to 5-4. However, the Jennies tallied three in the final inning and SCSU couldn’t come back. The Huskies dropped the contest 8-4.

St. Cloud State redeemed themselves in their fourth game of the open against Washburn University after three straight losses. Unlike their earlier game, this time the Huskies got out to a nice lead in the first few innings.

They tallied two in the first, two in the second, and one more in the third to take a solid 5-0 lead. Washburn got on the board in the fifth, but it was SCSU who came out on top after nine, 7-3.

Brooke Bowlin , Megan Conrads , Jasmin Estrada , and Cassie Francesconi each scored two runs on the day. Morgan Emmans , Cassie Francesconi , Sydney Trees , Alexandra Pinkowski each finished with one.

The Huskies improved to 18-6 and will head to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for a double-header on Tuesday. The games start at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.