SCSU Splits Double-Header at ESU
The St. Cloud State University softball team went 1-1 in their Friday games at the ESU open in Emporia, Kansas.
The first game against the University of Central Missouri was a rough ride for the Huskies. In the first inning, they fell behind 2-0. They finally scored in the fourth inning, but still trailed 5-2.
They mounted a comeback in the sixth inning, adding two and cutting the deficit to 5-4. However, the Jennies tallied three in the final inning and SCSU couldn’t come back. The Huskies dropped the contest 8-4.
St. Cloud State redeemed themselves in their fourth game of the open against Washburn University after three straight losses. Unlike their earlier game, this time the Huskies got out to a nice lead in the first few innings.
They tallied two in the first, two in the second, and one more in the third to take a solid 5-0 lead. Washburn got on the board in the fifth, but it was SCSU who came out on top after nine, 7-3.
Brooke Bowlin, Megan Conrads, Jasmin Estrada, and Cassie Francesconi each scored two runs on the day. Morgan Emmans, Cassie Francesconi, Sydney Trees, Alexandra Pinkowski each finished with one.
The Huskies improved to 18-6 and will head to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for a double-header on Tuesday. The games start at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.