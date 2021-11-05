SCSU President Wacker Delivers State of the University Address

WAITE PARK -- St. Cloud State University President, Robbyn Wacker, gave her State of the University presentation Thursday night.

She spoke about the pandemic's effect on how classes are taught, highlighting how happy faculty and staff were to have students back on campus.

Enrollment has been going down for the past few years because of the country's aging population. She announced plans to combat the problem with outreach.

It really is about taking every opportunity we can to get ourselves out, so people know we're here, and that we're a university that they need to pay attention to.

She also talked about reaching 99 percent of their fundraising goal for the $32 Million Unleash the Future Campaign.

The money will go to fund facilities, programs and scholarships.

