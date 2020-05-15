SCSU Hockey’s Kevin Fitzgerald [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team had its season cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Huskies were in Kalamazoo when they got the news that their playoff series against Western Michigan would not happen.

Junior forward Kevin Fitzgerald joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Friday to talk about the abrupt ending, retiring assistant coach Mike Gibbons, the outlook for next season and what aspects of his game he hopes to improve on next season and more.

