SCSU Hockey Teams Nationally Ranked

The St. Cloud State men's and women's hockey teams both had rough weekends against tough opponents but both continue to be nationally ranked. The men's hockey team is ranked #12 this week in the USCHO.com Division I poll after falling twice to #2 Boston College at home. The Huskies were ranked #10 the week before.

Get our free mobile app

The SCSU women's hockey team is ranked #9 this week in the USCHO.com Division I poll. The Huskies lost twice to #1 Wisconsin last weekend.

The SCSU men's team will host Miami of Ohio Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday. The Huskies women's hockey team is off this weekend before playing at home against Minnesota State-Mankato November 15-16.