SCSU Hockey Poised for Another Playoff Run [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State Huskies are ready to make another playoff run as one of the top-ranked teams in men's college hockey.

Winning isn't new to the Huskies, with three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament -- including a Frozen Four appearance in 2013 -- but the players know that all the success puts a big target on their backs.

"Everybody's bringing their A-game when they come and play us," says Ethan Prow , a senior captain from Sauk Rapids. "So we have to make sure that day-in, day-out we have our A-game and are bringing it to the rink."

"We've been responding all year long," says junior goalie Charlie Lindgren . "If we were to have a loss, we usually bounce back the next night and that shows the character [we have] in the dressing room and every guy believing in each other."

Leadership from upperclassmen like Prow and Lindgren is what Head Coach Bob Motzko says deserves credit for the team's success.

"Our older kids are battle-tested," says Motzko, who's in his 10th season as head coach. "They know how to respond and they know how to lead the younger guys through this."

Aside from Hobey Baker Award nominees Prow and Lindgren , Motzko says he believes they have the right group of players to make a push for their first national championship.

"We've got a mix of young freshmen and middle guys (like sophomores Patrick Russell and Blake Winiecki ) playing well," Motzko says. "The surprise has been our [defensemen] because we've got three freshmen that jumped in and have not looked like freshmen from day one."

"We've got leadership at top-end players who are leading our program," Motzko says. "If we just stay focused and stay together as a team, great things will come."

The SCSU is currently ranked #3 in the country with a record of 23-6-1 with six games left in the regular season. Playoffs start in March with the Frozen Four coming in early April. You can follow the Huskies' progress HERE .