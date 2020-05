St. Cloud State has been well represented in the National Hockey League over the years. Many of them are pictured here with the exception of Frank Brimsek (Boston 1938-1949), Len Esau (Toronto 91-92, Quebec 92-93, Calgary 93-95, Edmonton 94-95), Fred Knipscheer (Boston 93-95, St. Louis 95-96), Sam Lopresti (Chicago 40-42) and Steve Martinson (Detroit 87-88, Montreal 88-90, Minnesota 91-92).