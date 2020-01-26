SCSU Falls to MSU-Moorhead by a Buzzer Beater

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team lost to MSU-Moorhead in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday.

Unlike in Friday's game, the Huskies came out of the first half on top. They outscored the Dragons 43-39 to have the advantage at half-time.

MSU-Moorhead rallied in the second half, but as the clock ticked down, it looked like SCSU was going to win, until, with just under two minutes to play, the Dragons scored to tie the game at 78-78. The Huskies tried to seal the win, but a missed jump shot left things tied up.

The Dragons took a timeout with ten seconds remaining. They missed a jump shot with two seconds to play, got the offensive rebound, and on the second try with one second remaining, MSU found the net for the win. The Huskies lost at the buzzer 80-78.

Trevon Marshall led the team with 25 points. Anthony Roberts put up 19, and Caleb Donaldson added 14.

The Huskies fall to 10-10 and 7-7 NSIC and have now lost their last three straight games. They will hit the road on Friday to face the Upper Iowa Peacocks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.