SCSU Earns Another Double Digit Win at UMary

BISMARCK, ND -- After a cancelled trip to Minot, the St. Cloud State University women's basketball team returned to Bismarck to put up another strong performance against the University of Mary.

The game stayed close through the opening quarter with neither team leading by more than three points at a time. By the start of the second, the scoreboard was all tied up 11-11. St. Cloud State was just getting warmed up though and proceeded to put up 21 points while holding UMary to 10.

Up 32-21 entering the second half, the Huskies continued to maintain their lead in the third. The Marauders made up some ground a few times in the quarter, outscoring the SCSU 14-13, but never closed the gap to anything less than seven points. St. Cloud finished strong, outscoring UMary 15-6 in the final quarter to come away with the win 60-41.

Katrina Theis led all scorers, earning 13 points and five rebounds for the Huskies. Nikki Kilboten added 11 points and three rebounds, and Brehna Evans finished with 10 points and four rebounds.

The Huskies improve to 3-2 and will play UMary in game two on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.