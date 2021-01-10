SCSU Drops Last Second Heartbreaker to UMary

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team came up short in the final seconds against the University of Mary on Saturday.

UMary scored first and pushed out to an early 13-0 lead. By the end of the first quarter, St. Cloud closed the gap to 18-6. The Huskies rallied in the second, outscoring the Marauders 26-12 to have a 32-30 advantage at the half.

In the third, UMary retook the lead 50-47 after outscoring SCSU 20-15. The Huskies rallied early in the fourth to take the lead back, leading by as many as six points.

With two minutes to go, the teams were all tied up at 65. They jockeyed back and forth and by the time the clock wound down to 26 seconds, the Huskies and Marauders were tied again at 67. UMary hit a three-point buzzer-beater with two seconds to go and came out ahead 70-67.

Megan Voit led all scorers, netting 17 points for the Marauders. SCSU had four scorers in double digits. Tori Wortz tallied 16 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. Erin Navratil notched 14 points and nine rebounds. Brehna Evans finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, and two steals, and Nikki Kilboten added 10 points and five rebounds.

The Huskies fall to 2-2. They will look to get back on track on Friday when they face Minot State University on the road.