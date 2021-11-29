SCSU Departments Recognized by College Rating Website

ST. CLOUD -- Several Departments at St. Cloud State University have been recognized by the college rating website Colleges of Distinction.

St. Cloud State's Nursing, Engineering, Business, and Education departments were all recognized for their student services.

Colleges of Distinction rates programs differently than other rating websites by evaluating the extracurricular opportunities and support systems students have access to, instead of just the classes themselves.

Roxanne Wilson is an Associate Professor in the Nursing Department at St. Cloud State. She says the career center is one thing that sets St. Cloud State apart.

I have found that the career center is outstanding to work with in helping students learn to build their careers along the path to success.

She says the library has also been key in helping the students with their research.

Colleges of Distinction also looked at student outcomes for the departments and how many students are getting employed after they graduate. They asked several questions of faculty throughout the application process.

What is your inner disciplinary focus? How do you come together as a team to support students? How do you support students along the trajectory of college? What are you doing that's innovative along the way?

The individual department recognitions come after the University itself became a College of Distinction in September.

