SCSU Closes Out Season with Another Sweep

After a couple of tough games against the Bulldogs, the No.1 St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team took down the University of Minnesota-Duluth to close out their regular season with another weekend sweep.

SCSU fell behind early in the game. The Bulldogs took the lead early 1-0 in the opening period. In the second, UMD put up another to extend their lead to 2-0, but the Huskies fought back. Entering the final period, St. Cloud had tied it up at 2-2.

The Huskies’ comeback continued in the third. They scored to take their first lead of the night, 3-2. The Bulldogs were able to come up with another to tie again. In the final minutes of regulation, SCSU scored their fourth to take the game winning lead, 4-3.

Nolan Walker , Easton Brodzinski , Jack Ahcan , and Sam Hentges each scored one for St. Cloud. Jeff Smith made 22 saves and allowed three goals.

The Huskies improve to 26-4-3 and 18-2-3 NCHC. Post-season play for SCSU kicks off on Friday March 15th, with the first round of the NCHC playoffs.