SCSU Beats Northern State, Gets Back in Win Column

The St. Cloud State University women’s basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak against Northern State University on Friday.

The Huskies got out to an early lead, outscoring the Wolves 19-9 in the first quarter. Northern State tried to battle back, but SCSU led 34-24 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Huskies fell behind for the first time. However, they quickly took back their lead. They entered the final quarter up 49-43. SCSU never looked back in the fourth quarter and walked away with the win, 76-64.

Tori Wortz led the team in scoring with 25 points. Katrina Theis and Mallie Doucette each scored 12 points, and Madelin Dammann added nine.

The Huskies improve to 11-6 and 8-5 NSIC. They will return to the court on Saturday when they host Minnesota State University Moorhead. Pre-game starts at 3:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.