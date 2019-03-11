SCSU Baseball Weekend Recap

The St. Cloud State baseball team finished their Tucson road trip with a 7-1 record. Roger Mischke recaps the action from the past weekend of games.

Friday March 8th

SCSU HUSKIES 4 MINOT STATE UNIV. BEAVERS 1

The Huskies only collected seven hits, but that is all the Husky pitching needed for support, the Huskies pair of lefties shut down the Beavers with a a pair of very impressive performances. The Huskies senior lefty from Shakopee High School, Sheldon Miks was lights out. He threw six innings, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts, to earn the win. Shannon Ahern a junior left hander from The Academy of Holy Angels, threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he recorded four strikeouts.

The offense was led led by the Huskies lead off hitter, junior Najee Gaskins, he went 1 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Senior Matthew Meyer went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Senior Mitch Mallek went 1 for 3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Junior Lenny Walker stayed hot, he went 3 for 4 and he scored a run. The Huskies, senior shortstop, Jordan Joseph was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. The Huskies senior catcher, Toran Shahidi earned a walk and the Huskies freshman second baseman Dylan Haskamp earned a walk. After a big win of NSIC rival, the Huskies had built a 11-1 record thus far.

The Beavers starting pitcher, Andrew Hackman was their pitcher of record. The Beavers were led by Ryle Humrighouse, he went 2 for 3, Jackson Pororney went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Trevin Smith was credited with a RBI.

Saturday March 9th

SCSU HUSKIES 7 MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE MUSTANGS 1

The Huskies collected thirteen hits, that was plenty of support for the Huskies pitching staff. The Huskies 6’3” right hander, Riley Ahern from The Academy of Holy Angels, started on the mound. Riley threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he recorded eight strikeouts, to earn the win. Dylan Haskamp, a freshman, right hander from Sauk Centre High School, threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Iten, a junior right hander from Watertown-Mayer High School threw one inning in relief. He gave up one hit, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense had four players with multi-hits, including three extra base hits. Caption Mitch Mallek had his best game of the spring, he went 3 for 4 with a home for three big RBI’s, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Caption Matthew Meyer continue his hot hitting, he went 3 for 4 with a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Lenny Walker stays hot, he went 3 for 5 with 2 big RBI’s. Jordan Joseph, the Huskies senior shortstop, went 2 for 4 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Ethan Ibarra, the Huskies senior third baseman went 1 for 1 with a triple, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Toran Shahidi the Huskies senior catcher, went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk. Aaron Hammann was credited with a RBI and Najee Gaskins had a sacrifice bunt. Matt Quade scored a run and Dylan Haskamp had a stolen base. Ean VanWald a freshman from Foley High School earned a walk.

The Mustangs starting pitcher Jordan Kyle, was the pitcher of record. The Mustangs offensive leaders, Nic Metcalf went 2 for 4 and he scored a run, Braden Smut went 1 for 4 and Carter Kratz went 1 for 4.

Sunday March 10 th

CONCORDIA of ST. PAUL GOLDEN BEARS 4 SCSU HUSKIES 1

One bad inning for the Huskies, the Golden Bears put up four runs in the 3rd inning. Cal Giese, a senior lefty, from Stevens Point Area High School of Wisconsin, started on the mound. Cal threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave six hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Flint, a junior right hander, from Pinnacle High School of Phoenix Arizona threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up just one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies collected seven hits, led by their senior caption, Mitch Mallek, he is from Stevens Points Area High School of Wisconsin, he went 3 for 4 and he earned a walk. Ethan Ibarra, from Liberty High School of Las Vegas, Nevada, went 1 for 3 with a double. Najee Gaskins from Cienega High School of Holmen, Wisconsin, went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Jordan Joseph, from St. Michael-Albertville High School went 1 for 4. Dylan Haskamp from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 4 and Lenny Walker from Tolleson High School of Arizona earned a walk.

The Golden Bears starting pitcher, Josh Saworski, earned the win and Ryan Bastyr earned the save. Ryan Bostyr went 1 for 2 with two RBI’s and he scored a run and Ryan Christopher went 1 for four with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Schmidt, Issac Hormann and Pat Bordewich all went 1 for 4.

