SCSU Baseball Update – Monday, May 5th

SCSU HUSKIES UPDATE

SCSU HUSKIES 5 WINONA 4

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals. Frankie Volkers threw five innings, he gave up one run and three walks. Liam Moreno went 2-for-3 with a home run and he scored two runs and Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-3 with a home run. Hayden Konkel went 2-for-3 for a RBI, stolen base and he scored a run.

Nathan Vela threw for Winona, he threw six innings, gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Klayton Hawkins went 1-for-1 with a home run for a RBI.

WINONA 17 SCSU HUSKIES 13

The Huskies were defeated by Winona. Cole Stanchina threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he had one strikeout. Ryland Wall went 3-for-6 with a home run for five RBIs and scored three runs. Dylan Harer went 3-for-6 with a home a run for three RBIs and he scored three runs.

The Huskies Drayton Lou threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Ethan Navratil went 2-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Hayden Konkel went 2-for-5 with a home run for a RBI.