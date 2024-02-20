SCSU Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

Council Bluffs, IA (Doc Ross Field)

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 18th

GAME #1

SCSU HUSKIES 6 SOUTHWEST STATE MUSTANGS 2

A pair of home runs and a double gave the Huskies starting pitcher lefty, Junior Luke Tupy from New Prague High School great support. He threw six innings, gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty, Junior Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was lead by shortstop/pitcher Sawyer Smith, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Third baseman Cal James, from Buffalo High School went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Second baseman Drew Beier from Foley High School went 2-4 and right fielder Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California went 1-4 with a double. Center fielder Mitch Gumbko from Ada, Michigan went 1-for-3, he scored a run and had a stolen base. Left fielder Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School went 1-for-4 and DH Ben Clapp from Maple Lake High School went 1-for-3 and he had one walk. First baseman Ethan Navratil from Albany High School scored a run and pinch runner Hayden Konkol from Denmark, Wisconsin scored a run.

The Mustangs starting pitcher, righty Kolby Kiser from Sebeka High School threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up up eight hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Cameron Jensen threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Mustangs offense was led by Isaac Nett a senior from Albany High School, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned one walk. Catcher Caleb Gardow from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Shortstop Chase McDaniel from Pahrump, Nevada went 2-for-4.

GAME #2

SCSU HUSKIES 12 SOUTHWEST STATE MUSTANGS 0

The Huskies collected fourteen hits, including a grand slam, a triple and a double to give their pitching staff a great deal of support. Righty, sophomore Cael Kolacia from Fort Dodge, Iowa started on the mound, he threw 6 1/ innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty, Senior Grady Fuchs from Paynesville Area High School threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Righty, Freshman Nolan Kahle from Waukesha, Wisconsin threw the final inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies were led on offense by Shortstop Sawyer Smith, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Catcher Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, Wisconsin went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and pinch hitter left fielder Wilson Zuck from Appleton, Winconsin went 1-for-1 with a triple for two RBIs. Second baseman Noah Dehne from Minnehaha Academy went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. First baseman Ethan Navratil went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. DH Ben Clapp went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and third baseman Cal James earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Center fielder Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo, ND went 1-for-4, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Right fielder Garrett Bevacqua went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Pinch hitter/third baseman Will Hess a freshman from Hartland, Wisconsin went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and left fielder Mitch Gumbko went 1-for-3. DH Archer Ogbourne was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was lefty, junior Carter Petron from Royalton High School, threw 2 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty sophomore Shay Endres from Alexandria High School threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Chase McDaniel, went 2-for-4, Isaac Nett went 1-for-4 with a walk, Jake Tauer went 1-for-4 and Max Kalenberg went 1-for-3 with walk.

MONDAY FEBRUARY 19th

GAME #1

SCSU HUSKIES 3 SOUTHWEST STATE MUSTANGS 1

The Huskies out hit the Mustangs 8-4, including three doubles, this gave lefty, Senior Payton VanBeck from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School great support. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four singles, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by DH Ben Clapp, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs. Third baseman Cal James went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Catcher Blain Guthrie went 1-for-3 with a double. Shortstop Saywer Smith went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Leftfielder Mitch Gumbko went 1-for-2. Second baseman Noah Dehne went 1-for-3 and Centerfielder Brayden Jacobson earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was lefty junior Ryan Chmielewski from Foley High School. He threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Mustangs offense was led by Jaxon Haase, he went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Brady Petron form Royalton High School went 1-for-3, Jake Tauer went 1-for-3 and Max Kalenberg earned a pair of walks.

GAME #2

SCSU HUSKIES 14 SOUTHWEST STATE MUSTANGS 2

The Huskies offense collected thirteen hits including five doubles and a triple, to give their starting pitcher, lefty senior Jack Habeck from Appleton, Wisconsin support. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty, freshman Cooper Avery from Fort Meyers, Florida threw the final inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by five players with multiple hits, Third baseman Cal James went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Garrett Bevacqua went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Second baseman Drew Beier went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Shortstop Sawyer Smith went 2-for-3 with two doubles, he was hit by a pitch, earned a walk, one RBI and he scored three runs. First baseman Ethan Navratil went 1-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and Center fielder Brayden Jacobson went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Left fielder Tyler Schiller went 1-for-1, he earned three walks and he scored a run. DH Ben Clapp had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Catcher Kevin Butler was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Ansen Dulas, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts, he was the pitcher of record. The Mustangs offense was led by Caleb Gardow, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs. Keenan Wenzel went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jaxon Hasse and Chase McDaniel both went 1-for-3 and Owen Latendresse earned two walks.

SCHEDULE of UPCOMING GAMES:

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 23rd

UC Colorado Springs @ Colorado Springs (1:00)

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 24th

UC Colorado Springs @ Colorado Springs (1:00)

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 25th

UC Colorado Springs @ Colorado Springs (1:00)