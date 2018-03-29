SCSU Baseball Sweeps Northern State Wednesday

The St. Cloud State University baseball team swept a pair of games against Northern State Wednesday afternoon. The Huskies took game one 7-1 before rolling to a 20-8 win in game two.

Former Cathedral Crusader Bo Schmitz had a monster afternoon for SCSU, going 6-9 with nine runs batted in. Schmitz smacked a grand slam in game one to push the Huskies to the win.

The Huskies hit six home runs as a team in game two's blowout win.

SCSU has now won five straight games to improve to 13-6 on the season. The Huskies are back at it Thursday and Friday in Sioux Falls for a pair of doubleheaders.