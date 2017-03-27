SCSU Baseball Posts Winning Weekend

The St. Cloud State Huskies baseball team posted a 3-1 record over the weekend in a series with Wayne State in Nebraska. The Huskies won one game Saturday and posted a pair of wins Sunday.

Former Cathedral standout Bo Schmitz was 5-9 in the Sunday doubleheader with seven runs scored, and Jordan Joseph went 4-9 in the sweep.

SCSU is 14-6 so far in the 2016 campaign. The Huskies will play at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota on Wednesday night for a doubleheader.