SCSU Baseball NSIC Tournament Recap

The Huskies were defeated by the Augustana Vikings and the Minot Beavers on Saturday May 11. Regional will start on Thursday May 16 and run thru Saturday May 18th.

AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY VIKINGS 10 SCSU HUSKIES 5

The Huskies did collect eleven hits, but the pitching staff gave up fourteen hits and the Huskies made a couple of miscues that cost them. Senior lefty, Sheldon Miks started on the mound he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Sophomore right hander Riley Ahern threw 1/3 inning of relief, he issued a pair of walks and he surrendered one run. Freshman right hander Dylan Haskamp threw one inning in relief, he issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout, he was the pitcher of record. Senior right hander Matt Butler threw two innings of relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks and surrendered four runs.

The Huskies were led by three of their seniors on offense, first baseman Mathew Meyer went 3 for 3 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Right Fielder Mitch Mallek went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Shortstop Jordan Joseph went 2 for 4 for a RBI. Senior left fielder Caeden Harris went 1 for 4 for a RBI and senior Ethan Ibarra went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. A pair of juniors center fielder Najee Haskins went 1 for 5 and he scored a run and left fielder Lenny Walker went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Vikings starting pitcher Max Steffens earned the win, he now has a 9-0 record for the season. Leading their offense Jordan Barth, a Rocori High School graduate, went 2 for 2 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Michael Svozil went 3 for 6 with a home run for two RBI’s and Riley Johnson went 2 for 6 he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Sam Baier went 3 for 4 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Will Olson went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. JT Mix went 1 for 3 with a double for one RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

MINOT STATE UNIVERSITY BEAVERS 11 SCSU HUSKIES 4

The Huskies did collect nine hits, including a pair of extra base hits, but the Beavers put up four big runs in the eight inning and the Huskies were not able to answer. Lefty sophomore Trevor Koenig started on the mound, he threw 4 innings, he gave up three hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Matt Osterberg threw 4 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, surrendered seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts, he was the pitcher of record. Right handed junior Zach Walz threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Mitch Mallek, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Najee Gaskins went 1 for 2 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mathew Meyer went 2 for 5 and Toran Shahidi went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Jordan Joseph went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Caeden Harris went 2 for 4. Aaron Hammann was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk, Ethan Ibarra went 1 for 4 and Lenny Walker earned a walk.

The Beavers, Jaymon Cervantes started on the mound and he earned his ninth win of the season. Darrel Doll led the Beavers, he went 3 for 5 with a home run for three RBI’s and he scored three runs. Trevaun Smith went 2 for 5 with a home run and Mason Gifford went 3 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Ryley Humrighouse went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a two runs. Jackson Pokorney went 1 for 5 with a double for four RBI’s.