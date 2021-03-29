SCSU Baseball Coach Pat Dolan [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State baseball team swept Wayne State in a pair of games in Nebraska last week. The Huskies are 5-5 on the season.

Huskies coach Pat Dolan joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Friday to recap the series, talk baseball and preview the series with Concordia.

- The Huskies started the season with some wild games in Kansas. How has the team grown since then?

- Former Tech Tiger Trevor Koenig pitched a great game against Augustana last weekend. What was the key to the lanky pitcher's success, and what role does coach Dolan see him filling the rest of the way?

- Augustana's Jordan Barth is a Cold Spring native, just like Dolan. Are they on friendly terms or are they enemies until Barth graduates? What is it that makes Barth such a special player?

- Paynesville's Matt Quade went from a DIII National Defensive Player of the Year at first base for the St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones to an outfielder at St. Cloud State. How difficult is the transition to the outfield and what led to the switch?

- The Huskies will take on Concordia this week before opening their home schedule against Mankato at Joe Faber Field on Friday. SCSU will be able to host up to 650 fans at games this spring- what steps will be people be required to take before attending the games?

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON. Coach Dolan joins the show weekly during the SCSU baseball season.