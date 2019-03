The St. Cloud State baseball team beat Briar Cliff University 21-4 Thursday in Tucson, Arizona. The Huskies improve to 10-0 on the season with the win.

SCSU's Jackson Goplen was 3-5 with a home run and four runs batted in, and Judd Davis was 3-3 with three walks, two runs scored and five runs batted in.

The Huskies are off Friday before resuming their Arizona trip on Saturday.