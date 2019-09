The St. Cloud State football team is off to a 2-0 start after downing Minnesota-Crookston 38-0 Saturday in their home opener. SCSU Head Coach Scott Underwood joined J.W. Cox live from Blue Line South Monday night for the 2nd Scott Underwood Show of the season. Listen below.

The SCSU Football team will play at Minnesota-Duluth Saturday at 6pm, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 5:30.