Schmitt: Ice Out in Central Minnesota Isn’t Far Off

Ice fishing can still happen in the state of Minnesota this week according Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News but he says "it's pretty much done around here". He says those that want to continue to ice fish could drive as close as the Brainerd lakes area or further north. Schmitt says there is a lot of open water on lakes in Central Minnesota and many ice anglers including himself are ready to move on to open water fishing soon. He says those that do choose to ice fish will likely have success this weekend.

Schmitt says ice out on local lakes in Central Minnesota typically happens the 2nd or 3rd week in April. He says this is difficult to predict but warmer weather, rain and wind tend to wear down the existing ice which lead to ice out. Schmitt says with rain in the forecast for the next week and temperatures in the 50s we'll be chipping away at the ice conditions.

Turkey hunting can be another option for outdoor enthusiasts. The turkey hunt is set to happen from April 13 to May 31 in Minnesota. Schmitt says turkey season is a "big deal". See details of the turkey hunting season here.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.