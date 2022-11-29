Salvation Army-St. Cloud Making Progress Toward Goal

The "red" kettles from the Salvation Army are visible this time of year throughout Central Minnesota. Major Mike Parker from the St. Cloud Salvation Army joined me on WJON. He says they are about a quarter toward their financial goal for the season. He says the kettle goal is $200,000 and they just went over $50,000.

Parker indicates they are trending on approximately the same pace they were at last season. He says they tend to start a little slower. Parkers praises the community for their generosity and the volunteers for their time. He explains that they are excited but it's a challenge every year. Parker indicates they have an anonymous donor who is willing to do a kettle match and they are looking for other donors to join them. He explains this is a way for people to double their donation to help the community even more. Parker indicates that they will advertise some days in December as kettle match days up to a certain amount of money.

Parker says they could always use more bell ringers at multiple sites in St. Cloud, Sartell, Sauk Rapids and St. Joe. He encourages interested volunteer bell ringers to go to registertoring.com to sign up and pick your spots and times. Donations are accepted online as well or call 320-252-4552.

Donations for the Salvation Army Red Kettles continue through December 24th.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Major Mike Parker it is available below.