Ice May Not Be Out in Time for the Opener in Northern MN

Central Minnesota lakes have already seen ice out this spring but northern Minnesota lakes still largely have it. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. The state of Minnesota is just over 2 weeks away from the fishing opener. Schmitt says lakes in the Brainerd lakes area still have ice and almost all lakes north of there are in danger of not getting warm enough warm weather between now and May 14 to get rid of the ice they still have.

Schmitt says this year's spring reminds him of the spring of 2013 when ice wasn't out on lakes in the Park Rapids area where the Governor's fishing opener was taking place. Schmitt said in 2013 there was no open water opener north of Lake Hackensack on May 11 because there was too much ice. He says he's worried about the possible same fate for northern Minnesota lakes for this year's opener. Schmitt says this will have a financial impact on northern Minnesota resorts, bait shops, boat dealers and bars/restaurants. He does say sunny days and warmer weather can change things quickly.

The 2nd turkey hunting season ended Wednesday in Minnesota with the 3rd one just getting underway. Schmitt says the weather has kept many people away from participating in the first two hunts. He says through 2 seasons the amount of turkeys harvested is down about 25% from last year. Schmitt thinks numbers will pick up as the weather improves. Some hunters may wait until the last hunting opportunity in May.

If you'd like to hear my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.