The Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball team defeated Brainerd 3-0 Thursday night. The Storm is now 12-1 overall this season, with its only loss of the year coming against AAAA Monticello in a tournament.

Set scores for Thursday were 25-18, 25-12 and 25-15. Claire Rogholt, Josie Anderson and Wendi Peterson led a team effort with double-digit kills each, while Aubrey Marketon added 14 set assists.

The Storm will host ROCORI (9-7) on Tuesday, September 23rd.

In other volleyball action, Foley beat Cathedral 3-1. Set scores were 25-14, 25-22, 13-25, and 25-23.

The Crusaders were led by Finley Polipnick's 20 digs and 15 kills. Cathedral is now 6-9 on the year and will play at Pierz on Tuesday, September 23rd.

VOLLEYBALL

Morris 3, Melrose 0

New London-Spicer 3, Rockford 0

Royalton 3, Paynesville 0

ROCORI 3, Fergus Falls 0

Becker 3, St. Francis 0

BOYS SOCCER

Cathedral boys soccer took down Granite Ridge rival Little Falls with a 6-2 win Thursday. Jacob Oliver notched a hat trick for Cathedral with Payten Russell, Dan Lee and Drew Lesnau also scoring for CHS.

The Crusaders are now 9-0-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play. Cathedral will host Holy Family Catholic at the College of St. Benedict on Saturday at Noon.

OTHER SCORES

Sartell 2, Fergus Falls 1

St. John’s Prep 6, Albany 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Cathedral 11, Melrose 0

ROCORI 1, Moorhead 1

Sartell 7, Fergus Falls 1