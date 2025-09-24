The Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball team took down ROCORI 3-1 on Tuesday night. Set scores for the match were 20-25, 25-18, 25-22 and 25-13.

Claire Rogholt, Wendi Peterson and Stella Lambaere each registered double-digit kills and Emma Sundby added 17 set assists in the Storm's win.

Sauk Rapids-Rice is now 13-1 overall and 8-0 in the Central Lakes Conference. The Storm will play at Alexandria on Tuesday, September 30th.

Elsewhere, Cathedral volleyball topped Pierz in five sets. Set scores were 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 12-25 and 15-13. Finley Polipnick had 20 digs and 14 kills for the Crusaders, who improve to 7-9 on the season.

CHS will host Albany on Thursday, September 25th.

OTHER SCORES

Zimmerman 3, Becker 0

Albany 3, Foley 0

Royalton 3, Melrose 1

ACGC 3, New London-Spicer 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Sartell defeated Detroit Lakes 6-1 on Tuesday night. Mollie Statsick notched a hat trick for the Sabres, with Riley Quinn, Rosie Castillo and Lexi Omann also charting goals.

The Sabres are 9-3 overall this season and 6-1 in the Central Lakes Conference. Sartell will host Elk River on Saturday, September 27th with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m..

Elsewhere, Cathedral beat Little Falls 4-0. Nora Simones and Bayley Schneider each had a goal and an assist and Addie Mondloch and Amelia Newiger also scored goals for the Crusaders.

The win clinches the Granite Ridge Conference championship for the 11-2 Crusaders. Cathedral will play a road match with St. Paul Academy on Saturday.

OTHER SCORES

Albany 2, Melrose 0

Alexandria 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Becker 12, Zimmerman 2

BOYS SOCCER

Little Falls 7, Albany 0

Melrose 2, LPGE 2

Zimmerman 1, Becker 0

St. John’s Prep 5, Morris Area 0

Tech 2, ROCORI 1

Alexandria 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Sartell 9, Detroit Lakes 2