Prep Sports Scoreboard – Tuesday, September 23rd
The Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball team took down ROCORI 3-1 on Tuesday night. Set scores for the match were 20-25, 25-18, 25-22 and 25-13.
Claire Rogholt, Wendi Peterson and Stella Lambaere each registered double-digit kills and Emma Sundby added 17 set assists in the Storm's win.
Sauk Rapids-Rice is now 13-1 overall and 8-0 in the Central Lakes Conference. The Storm will play at Alexandria on Tuesday, September 30th.
Elsewhere, Cathedral volleyball topped Pierz in five sets. Set scores were 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 12-25 and 15-13. Finley Polipnick had 20 digs and 14 kills for the Crusaders, who improve to 7-9 on the season.
CHS will host Albany on Thursday, September 25th.
OTHER SCORES
Zimmerman 3, Becker 0
Albany 3, Foley 0
Royalton 3, Melrose 1
ACGC 3, New London-Spicer 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Sartell defeated Detroit Lakes 6-1 on Tuesday night. Mollie Statsick notched a hat trick for the Sabres, with Riley Quinn, Rosie Castillo and Lexi Omann also charting goals.
The Sabres are 9-3 overall this season and 6-1 in the Central Lakes Conference. Sartell will host Elk River on Saturday, September 27th with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m..
Elsewhere, Cathedral beat Little Falls 4-0. Nora Simones and Bayley Schneider each had a goal and an assist and Addie Mondloch and Amelia Newiger also scored goals for the Crusaders.
The win clinches the Granite Ridge Conference championship for the 11-2 Crusaders. Cathedral will play a road match with St. Paul Academy on Saturday.
OTHER SCORES
Albany 2, Melrose 0
Alexandria 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Becker 12, Zimmerman 2
BOYS SOCCER
Little Falls 7, Albany 0
Melrose 2, LPGE 2
Zimmerman 1, Becker 0
St. John’s Prep 5, Morris Area 0
Tech 2, ROCORI 1
Alexandria 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Sartell 9, Detroit Lakes 2
