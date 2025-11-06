The Minnesota State High School League State Volleyball Tournament got underway at St. Paul's Grand Casino Arena on Wednesday. A pair of local teams were in action, here is a look at Wednesday's scores.

CLASS AAA

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm fell to Cretin-Derham Hall 3-1. Set scores were 25-16, 29-27, 19-25 and 25-18. The Storm will play against Big Lake in the Class AAA consolation bracket on Friday at 9 a.m. in St. Paul.

OTHER CLASS AAA SCORES

Marshall 3, Big Lake 0

Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Grand Rapids 0

Stewartville 3, Mahtomedi 1

CLASS AAAA

The Sartell Sabres battled top-ranked Lakeville South in a hard-fought match but fell 3-0. Set scores were 25-12, 25-19 and 25-12.

Olivia Terhune led the Sabres with nine kills, while Kathryn Thompson had 23 assists.

Sartell will play in the consolation tournament against Rogers on Thursday at 9 a.m..

OTHER CLASS AAAA SCORES

Roseville 3, Rogers 0

Apple Valley 3, East Ridge 2

Prior Lake 3, Centennial 0