Sartell, Sauk Rapids-Rice Fall At State Volleyball
The Minnesota State High School League State Volleyball Tournament got underway at St. Paul's Grand Casino Arena on Wednesday. A pair of local teams were in action, here is a look at Wednesday's scores.
CLASS AAA
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm fell to Cretin-Derham Hall 3-1. Set scores were 25-16, 29-27, 19-25 and 25-18. The Storm will play against Big Lake in the Class AAA consolation bracket on Friday at 9 a.m. in St. Paul.
OTHER CLASS AAA SCORES
Marshall 3, Big Lake 0
Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Grand Rapids 0
Stewartville 3, Mahtomedi 1
CLASS AAAA
The Sartell Sabres battled top-ranked Lakeville South in a hard-fought match but fell 3-0. Set scores were 25-12, 25-19 and 25-12.
Olivia Terhune led the Sabres with nine kills, while Kathryn Thompson had 23 assists.
Sartell will play in the consolation tournament against Rogers on Thursday at 9 a.m..
OTHER CLASS AAAA SCORES
Roseville 3, Rogers 0
Apple Valley 3, East Ridge 2
Prior Lake 3, Centennial 0
