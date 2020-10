The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm are looking to rebound after a 2-9 2019 season. The Storm fell to Elk River in the opening round of the section playoffs.

Friday, October 9th

@ Monticello 7 PM

Thursday, October 15th

vs Willmar 5 PM

Friday, October 23rd

vs Elk River 7 PM

Friday, October 30th

vs Tech 6 PM

Thursday, November 5th

@ Rogers 6 PM

Wednesday, November 11th

@ Delano 7 PM