Sauk Rapids-Rice Names New Activities Director

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids-Rice has a new interim activities director.

The School Board approved a contract with Phillip Klaphake to take over as interim activities director during its meeting Monday night.

Klaphake has served as the district's middle school activities director, the Sauk Rapids recreation director, and the high school football coach since July of 2016.

His new role as interim activities director will begin on July 1st and he will continue to be the head football coach.

Back in March, current activities director NaDean Schroder announced last day on the job will be June 30th.