Sauk Rapids-Rice Names Athletes Of The Year

Sauk Rapids-Rice High School named its Athletes of the Year on a Facebook Live Year In Review Event.

Chloe Stockinger was named the Female Athlete of the Year, while Durham Welch was named Male Athlete of the Year. Both were three-sport athletes for the Storm.

In addition, Kris Fremo was honored with a Head Coaching Service Award for 10 years with the Girls Soccer team.

