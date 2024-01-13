Gophers Take Down Colonials In Friday Sports Recap

The Gophers toppled Robert Morris on Friday 4-2. Robert Morris got up on the U early scoring first to take the 1-0 lead. Minnesota would storm back with 4 straight goals to get up 4-1. The Colonials would get a late third-period goal to reach the final 4-2 score. The Gophers got goals from Jaxon Nelson, Brody Lamb, Oliver Moore, and Bryce Brodzinski in the win.

MENS HOCKEY:

-- In a battle of top-ranked teams the #8 ranked St. Cloud State Huskies fell to the #6 ranked University of Denver Pioneer 5-1. SCSU got up on Denver 1-0 with a first-period goal by Ethan AuCoin. Denver would then jump all over goalie Dominic Basse netting five goals in the second period on 13 shots. The loss was St. Cloud State’s first conference loss of the year and drops their conference record to 7-1-1.

Ella Carlson, St. John's University

--St. John’s put on a late-game surge to get a 5-2 victory over the University of Wisconsin-Stoudt. St. John’s and Stoudt traded goals to skate to a 2-2 tie early in the third period. The Johnnies then put the hammer down and netted three unanswered goals to get the win. They got goals from five different players in the win. St. John’s will take on Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Saturday.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

-- The University of Minnesota got hammered by top-ranked Ohio State, losing to the Buckeyes 7-0. Ohio State put up four goals in the opening period and never looked back. They outshot the Gophers 33-20 in the game. The two teams square off again on Saturday.

Kaitlyn Zuehl, St. Cloud State University

-- The 8th-ranked St. Cloud State Huskies lost a tight game to Minnesota State-Mankato 2-1. All three goals were scored in the first period. The Huskies’ Jojo Chobak made 30 saves in the loss. SCSU is now 13-7-1 on the year and 8-6-1 in conference play.

-- No.2 Gustavus Adolphus had no problems with St. Ben’s on Friday downing the Bennies 4-1. Shae Stinnett scored the Bennies' loan goal. The loss ended St. Ben’s four-game win streak and four straight shutout streak. St. Ben’s is now 7-5-2 on the year.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

--The St. Cloud Norsemen edged the Minot Minotauros 3-2 on Friday. St. Cloud got goals from Hudson Blue, Hagen Moe, and Gavin Gunderson in the win. The two teams play again on Saturday night.

-- The Granite City Lumberjacks clobbered the Willmar Warhawks 8-2. Joe Greniuk and Jack Marske had two goals apiece to lead the Lumberjacks. Granite City and Willmar play again on Saturday.

