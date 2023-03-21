Logrono Officially Named Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Principal

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids-Rice high school interim principal Sandy Logrono will soon have the interim tag removed.

The school board is expected to formally announce Logrono as the high school principal during Monday's meeting.

The decision comes after following candidate interviews with administration, district staff and students last week.

Logrono was named interim principal last spring, after the resignation of Karl Nohner.

Logrono began her career at Sauk Rapids-Rice in 1991 as a social studies teacher and a coach. She left the district and was a principal in Becker for a few years before returning back to Sauk Rapids-Rice in 2017 as an assistant principal.

She's expected to begin her new role on July 1st.

