Sartell Turning Over Keys To New QB [VIDEO]

The Sartell Sabres had another fantastic season in 2014, going 9-2 with only one regular season loss before losing 44-20 to Simley in the state tournament.

The Sabres beat Apollo 28-23 in the final moments of a memorable playoff game before beating Moorhead with another last-second touchdown in the section final.

The Sabres lost quarterback Brandon Snoberger and running back Derek Stachowski, but coach Scott Hentges says there are players in place capable of stepping up.

2015 SCHEDULE

8/22 @ Rogers 12 PM (AM 1390 The FAN)

8/28 vs Tech 7 PM

9/4 vs Moorhead 7 PM

9/11 @ Bemidji 7 PM

9/18 vs ROCORI 7 PM

9/25 @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

10/3 @ Brainerd 2 PM

10/8 vs Apollo 7 PM